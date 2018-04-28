Tapping AI to Assess and Limit Risk in M&A

Assessing risk is a concern in most industries, although perhaps never more so than following a merger or acquisition. It turns out AI may be just the tool to help.

GPU Technology Conference attendees last month got a high-level education in how AI can bring speed and precision to this process from Congruity360, a Massachusetts-based data management consultancy.

Mitigating Risk in M&A

Two people deciding to live together can see all of their belongings and make quick decisions about what to do with them. But a company that’s joined another is almost always saddled with data that’s not so easy to categorize.

While AI may not be well suited to analyzing text-based documents, Congruity360 has developed a method for parsing text data with GPU-powered machine learning.

“GPUs are not going to operate on text,” said Chris Ryan, vice president of sales engineering at Congruity360. “We need to come up with a mathematical representation of text documents.”

Doing so has allowed Congruity360 to classify unstructured documents based on whether they look the same or contain some of the same keywords. At its essence, the company’s work involves taking data it knows nothing about — “dark data,” as Ryan called it — and assigning high-level headers so it can separate the data into buckets related to topics such as invoices, taxes, intellectual property or even code.

