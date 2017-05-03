Home Cloud Computing Talon and SoftNAS Partner to Provide Consolidated Global Cloud Storage for Enterprises and Distributed Branch Offices

Talon and SoftNAS Partner to Provide Consolidated Global Cloud Storage for Enterprises and Distributed Branch Offices

0
Talon and SoftNAS Partner to Provide Consolidated Global Cloud Storage for Enterprises and Distributed Branch Offices
0

Talon, the leading provider of enterprise class file sharing solutions for distributed locations, today announced its strategic partnership with SoftNAS®, the #1 best-selling software-defined cloud NAS, to enable true global storage consolidation into the enterprise cloud. Talon FAST and SoftNAS Cloud® NAS provide joint customers with a central cloud-based storage namespace that is secure, highly resilient, and can grow on-demand, ensuring high performance global file locking, file access and sharing for all users across the global enterprise.

Global enterprises are increasingly looking for opportunities to leverage the scale and flexibility of the cloud, and one of the key targets for exploitation remains unstructured data stores. The combination of Talon and SoftNAS offerings deliver a petabyte scale topology for distributed file servers to be consolidated into limitless, highly-available cloud storage, reducing both cost and risk while increasing business agility.

Talon FAST enables a global fabric, which gives virtually any enterprise location the ability to seamlessly access and use cloud-resident file shares as they traditionally have on-premises file servers, without changing user experience or workflow. The combination of a powerful distributed network file system, intelligent caching and global locking allows globally distributed enterprises to operate under a central storage system view while keeping the storage centralized and lightweight at the edge. This ability to ‘centralize’ data has large benefits as enterprises decommission costly-to-maintain file servers around the globe. Talon FAST optimizes the flow of information in the enterprise, enabling all offices to work off the same set of data.

SoftNAS Cloud NAS presents virtually limitless, highly resilient data shares in the enterprise cloud, allowing seamless data access to existing applications without requiring application rewrites. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. Under this partnership, Talon FAST users will utilize the capabilities of SoftNAS Cloud filer as the main repository for unstructured data in the cloud.

“As enterprises move from an on-premises to a cloud-first strategy, key goals that we see include ensuring that applications don’t need to change prematurely, that users aren’t negatively impacted, and that they have the levels of security and scale needed to grow,” stated William Fellows, VP of Research, 451 Research. “The combination of Talon and SoftNAS targets those objectives directly.”

The Talon and SoftNAS collaboration can provide organizations with a single software-defined storage footprint, versus the legacy distributed storage architecture which requires localized management, backup, security, and audit for the proprietary hardware footprint in each location.

“Customers want a software-based solution that bridges the cloud and premises storage gaps, delivering efficient, global access to an extensible namespace that scales into the petabytes, while leveraging the low costs and high durability of cloud storage,” stated Rick Braddy, CEO, CTO and Founder of SoftNAS. “The alliance with Talon allows our customers to fully leverage our HA cloud NAS across the broader enterprise, bridging the long tail of IT with the new cloud frontier.”

“Customers with globally distributed locations will benefit significantly from having a central point of storage management and control,” said Shirish Phatak, CEO, Talon. “Partnering with SoftNAS provides us with an additional tool in our toolkit for offering a powerful, efficient and scalable storage management solution.”

Talon FAST is available as a site based annual subscription or as a joint offering with Microsoft Azure Storage and Hybrid Cloud solutions in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

SoftNAS is available as an annual subscription and on-demand in Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS.

Resources:

About Talon

Talon, a leader in next generation software-defined storage solutions, enables enterprises to centralize and consolidate IT storage infrastructure, while bringing data closer to their users, enabling enterprise global file sharing and collaboration. This results in streamlined IT management and improved end user productivity. From its headquarters in Mount Laurel, NJ and its global locations, Talon serves the largest Global 2000 organizations including the most established Architectural, Construction, Engineering, Energy, Offshore and Manufacturing companies.

Talon FAST is a trademark of Talon Storage Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About SoftNAS

SoftNAS®, Inc. is the leading provider of software-defined NAS solutions and protects mission-critical data for customers using any combination of public, private and hybrid clouds. SoftNAS gives its customers the enterprise-class data security, protection, and performance required to safely, predictably, and reliably operate IT systems and applications. SoftNAS believes in powerful, hassle-free data management and works with any hardware, any data type, across any geography, and with any IT environment, including the most popular public, private, and hybrid cloud computing platforms: Amazon® AWS, Microsoft® Azure, CenturyLink Cloud® and VMware vSphere®.

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Storage
SoftNAS
SoftNAS SoftNAS, LLC is a leading storage software company that provides Simply Powerful agile storage software that protects mission-critical and business-critical data in the cloud. SoftNAS believes that storage can be both powerful and frictionless, providing customers with the enterprise-grade NAS storage capabilities required to safely and reliably operate mission-critical IT systems and applications in the cloud. SoftNAS supports the most popular cloud computing platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and VMware.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    Whether unplanned or planned, downtime disrupts business continuity. The cost of downtime comes in many forms, including: Poor user experience Decreased productivity Wasted time and IT resources Lost revenue With an increasing number of servers requiring ever longer maintenance windows, planned updates, such as patching software, can take hours. For software-as-aservice (SaaS) providers and businesses […]

    read more
    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    Downloads

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      The perfect way to seal your Base Image Every time you build you’re base Image from scratch or update it, you must seal it before deploying it to your cloned devices. No matter if you are using Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop with Machine Creation Services (MCS) or Provisioning Services (PVS), VMware View or Microsoft only, BIS-F supports […]

      read more
      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        Hugo Phan and Ruben Spruijt discuss how to use software to solve the core problems faced in desktop virtualization and be able to use the hardware you already have. You can try this out for yourself today.

        read more
        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1493753149_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Pro Alpha saves time and costs with VxRail

          ProAlpha opts for VMware’s VxRail and Horizon View to virtualize and mobilize systems, allowing its academy to deliver systems to customers in a time and cost sensitive way This video is from the fine folks at VMware.

          read more
          1493774156_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Video: Simplifying App and Access Management with Workspace ONE

          1493774154_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Ready for Heterogeneous for VDI Environments Overview Video

          1493712212_maxresdefault.jpg

          XenTegra IGEL PC Conversion Workshop Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video