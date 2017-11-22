Taking the Awesome Audit from Myth to Reality

There are a lot of myths floating around out there. Things that we believe to be true because people tell us they are. But are they actually true in reality?

Let’s take the example of the famous snack cake, the Twinkie. The durability and longevity of the delicious cream-filled cake has led to the myth that Twinkies have a shelf life of up to 100 years. Yes, it might be true that a science teacher from Maine kept one on top of his chalkboard for 30 years and it still looked like those on the grocery store shelves. Yet the reality is that the shelf-life of the Twinkie is more like 45 days for it to taste as great as the day it was made.

When it comes to a compliance audit – whether it is internal or external – we all hear myths about how streamlined and easy they can be. Most IT organizations would agree that audits are almost always tedious and stressful for everyone involved. Many technology vendors and consultants claim to make all that pressure go away with their solution.

But, can it be a reality?

Well, I believe that it can be a reality if you make the necessary changes to your governance, risk and compliance strategy – and build compliance into IT operations. IT has historically tried to resolve all challenges and delivering services by adjusting their operational process, but they have forgotten to plan for an audit situation.

Via the fine folks at Ivanti.