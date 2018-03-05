Home Cloud Computing Takeaways From the Rightscale 2018 State of the Cloud Report

Takeaways From the Rightscale 2018 State of the Cloud Report

Takeaways From the Rightscale 2018 State of the Cloud Report
Recently released, the insights in Rightscale’s latest State of the Cloud Report are as valuable as they are varied. As a follow up to the 2017 survey, security and spend continue to be top of mind for a lot of survey respondents. However, interestingly enough “lack of resources/expertise” appears to have fallen as a concern over the past year (it was among the top 3 overall in 2017) for organizations on the advanced end of the cloud maturity spectrum.

Given that “companies run a majority of workloads in cloud” and “most enterprises have a central cloud team” now, it seems clear that many larger shops are likely getting better and better at their app migration strategies (lift and shift, refactor, etc.) and recruiting/developing/retaining more IT staff to meet stakeholder expectations. That said, while (no surprise) overall cloud usage is up yet again… the share of private cloud relative to public is down. However, in a reversal from the 2017 survey, when it was revealed that “Hybrid Cloud Is the Preferred Enterprise Strategy, but Private Cloud Adoption Fell”, this year’s report shows private cloud adoption growing again “across the board”. One way to look at all of this is to remember that to get started in public cloud, all you need is a credit card. To get started in private cloud though, you need execution. And challenges with sustained execution can certainly introduce fluctuations like these across timelines for organizations, especially with the overall cloud consumption increases we are continuing to see.

Via the fine folks at Entisys360.

