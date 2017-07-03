Home Takeaways from the 2017 State of the VDI / SBC Union Survey

0
By Mark Plettenberg, PM LoginVSI

The community site, VDI Like A Pro (www.vdilikeapro.com), recently surveyed approximately 600 end-user computing managers about their organization’s use of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Server Based Computing (SBC). The findings are summarized in a report on the state of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and Server Based Computing (SBC) union, which is available for free.

Some takeaways from this year’s survey:

Current VDI Solutions Miss the Mark

Only 24 percent of respondents are happy with their current VDI/SBC solution. Their biggest challenges include cost, user experience, and overall complexity.

DaaS hits the Gas

The number of survey respondents who said they’re considering DaaS has grown by 37 percent in the last two years, with 55.6 percent of respondents saying that they’re considering it. Citrix running on Microsoft Azure is the “most interesting” DaaS to our respondents.

Windows 10 to Drive VDI Adoption

Many respondents are also evaluating Windows 10 in VDI, both on-premise and in a public cloud. We expect Windows 10 to be a key new driver for stronger VDI adoption while organizations are also increasing their focus on security.

Virtual Management Remains an Opportunity

Most people use Microsoft’s free SCCM and most do not use an application layering solution. Citrix is the most popular solution for managing user environments. Although there are many application management options available, the majority of corporations use nothing at all to help them manage applications. A few enterprise mobility solutions standout: Citrix XenMobile, VMWare AirWatch, Microsoft EMS Intune, MobileIron, Cisco Meraki. We’re seeing an uptick in the number of organizations that are using a unified communication solution, including voice and video. When it comes to Enterprise File Sharing and Synchronization (EFSS) solutions delivered by IT, we’re seeing an increase with MS Office 365/OneDrive for Business/SkyDrive PRO.

Trends for 2017-2018: O365, Windows 10 & GPU Reign Supreme Among the most important workplace /EUC initiatives for 2017-2018, our respondents said Office 365, Windows 10 and GPU are priorities. But for non-EUC initiatives, cloud management, data protection, and secure access are key.

About VDI Like a Pro: “Passionate about End-user Computing”

Over the last 9 years, Project ‘Virtual Reality Check (VRC)’ focused on executing tests, finding insights, deep technical best practices and performance analysis in the server hosted desktop industry. What it has revealed is that for too long we’ve been offering poor performing desktops to end users. Hence, the creation of a new community: VDI Like a Pro. The goal of VDI Like a Pro is to ensure success with end-user computing and make IT staff look like VDI rock stars. We do this by sharing everything we have learned, working together with the community, customers and many of the vendors.

Visit www.vdilikeapro.com to find: New and validated best practices; unbiased comparisons and independent market research; white papers and articles with technical deep dives; best practice analysis; webinars (live) and occasionally an awesome community survey, such as the 2017 State of VDI and SBC Union Survey.

