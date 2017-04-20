Home Data Center Take your VMCE exam on site during VeeamON 2017

Take your VMCE exam on site during VeeamON 2017

Take your VMCE exam on site during VeeamON 2017
The Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) certification program was a success during VeeamON 2015 and this year the training is only getting better. VeeamON 2017 is a great opportunity to become a VMCE. You will find yourself among IT Pros, industry leaders and Veeam experts, the perfect environment for Veeam solutions learning. In case you are already a VMCE, you can attend the brand new VMCE-Advanced: Design & Optimization v1 (VMCE-ADO course).

VMCE/VMCE-ADO Benefits

As a Veeam Certified Engineer you will have the knowledge to identify and resolve issues more efficiently, you’ll distinguish yourself from your peers and you can use the VMCE/VMCA logo next to your name. Moreover, being a VMCE enables you to have direct access to support for critical on-site issues and you’ll be able to get the most out of Veeam solutions because you’ll be a Veeam expert! The VMCE certification is surely a worthy investment for any IT professional looking to take their career a step further.

What’s new this year

Data Center
Veeam
Veeam Veeam Software, a VMware Technology Alliance Premier partner, helps organizations safeguard their investment in virtual infrastructure by providing innovative systems management software designed to reduce costs, increase productivity and mitigate risk. Veeam is an international company with U.S. headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and European headquarters in London, UK. The company was founded in 2006 by the team previously behind Aelita Software, well known for its award-winning Windows Server management solutions. In 2008, Veeam acquired nworks, adding enterprise management connectors that bridge the gap between VMware virtual infrastructure and enterprise systems management tools from Hewlett-Packard and Microsoft. Veeam is rapidly expanding its presence and its partner network around the world, and will continue to offer innovative and practical solutions to help IT professionals better manage their virtual infrastructure. Today the company focuses on managing VMware servers, but as customer requirements grow, Veeam will support other virtual environments. With its drive for innovation, strong investment in R&D, and extensive product line, Veeam is well positioned for continued success.

