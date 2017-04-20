Take your VMCE exam on site during VeeamON 2017

The Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE) certification program was a success during VeeamON 2015 and this year the training is only getting better. VeeamON 2017 is a great opportunity to become a VMCE. You will find yourself among IT Pros, industry leaders and Veeam experts, the perfect environment for Veeam solutions learning. In case you are already a VMCE, you can attend the brand new VMCE-Advanced: Design & Optimization v1 (VMCE-ADO course).

VMCE/VMCE-ADO Benefits

As a Veeam Certified Engineer you will have the knowledge to identify and resolve issues more efficiently, you’ll distinguish yourself from your peers and you can use the VMCE/VMCA logo next to your name. Moreover, being a VMCE enables you to have direct access to support for critical on-site issues and you’ll be able to get the most out of Veeam solutions because you’ll be a Veeam expert! The VMCE certification is surely a worthy investment for any IT professional looking to take their career a step further.

What’s new this year

