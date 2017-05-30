Right now, the work world is undergoing a major transition. Staff is increasingly mobile, and organizations are looking to provide them with IT that’s both reliable and secure, yet offers flexibility, scalability and cost reduction. As a result, the cloud is at the forefront of everyone’s minds. It’s how businesses around the world will support greater collaboration at a faster pace using fewer resources far into the future.

We couldn’t agree with Citrix more

It makes sense that the theme of this year’s Synergy conference is tightly woven with cloud technology. Citrix is increasingly promoting moving VDI from on-prem datacenters into the cloud. It’s a strategy that we couldn’t agree with more. As we talk with organizations of all sizes every day, we hear the growing interest in the cloud first-hand. According to Gartner, “By 2019, 50% of new virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) users will be deployed on DaaS platforms.”

Without a doubt, the cloud is the future of VDI. The trick is choosing a cloud-based VDI solution that will serve you today and beyond. That’s at the heart of our Workspot Cloud Challenge. Take the challenge, and you’ll know exactly what all of our happy customers learned after a quick, 15-minute look at Workspot’s insanely simple VDI on Microsoft Azure. But more about that later. First, let’s talk about why you should want to take our challenge in the first place.

Read the entire article here, Take the Workspot Cloud Challenge – We Double Dog Dare You!

via the fine folks at WorkSpot