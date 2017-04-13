Home SysTrack Use Case: What’s Impacting My System?

One of SysTrack’s many uses includes providing insight on negative sources of impact in an end user’s environment. Specifically, it can be used by an IT administrator to find out what the source of issues are that cause user experience problems. This helps the IT organization find underlying causes for common user complaints like “my system is running slow” or “I just can’t open my email!”

Because there are numerous reasons a system could be having issues, it can be difficult for an IT administrator to know where to start. Let’s take a concrete example with a user that calls into the help desk with a generic complaint.

The IT administrator receives a complaint from a user who says his system is running too slow. The administrator begins by targeting the user’s system in SysTrack Resolve. They start searching for the user in the General: Change Focus tab and selecting the appropriate system. The user can potentially have multiple systems, however, the online system is most relevant because it’s the system they are currently using. The administrator continues on to Analytics Overview, where they notice some applications and events in critical state. However, due to the immense amount of time that has passed since they were stated as critical, they can be reasonably ignored for this situation. The administrator decides to check the health of the system under the Health tab of Resolve because it will provide a summary on any source of impact on the system. They notice the Total Impact graph (displayed below) in the summary section highlighting how many minutes of impact each category has on this system.

Read the entire article here, SysTrack Use Case: What’s Impacting My System? | Lakeside Software

via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.

Lakeside Software
Lakeside Software Lakeside Software is the leading provider of Big Data for End-User Computing. Lakeside provides organizations with the data-driven knowledge to make better decisions that drive business success. More than 2,000 organizations in over 60 countries use SysTrack to better understand and empower their workforce.

