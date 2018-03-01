System Administrators: 10 Best Practices for Career Success & Happiness

Being a system administrator is like being Han Solo: you must solve problems left and right, you must be on top of everything at all times, and most importantly: you must ensure that nothing crashes.

It’s not an easy job — but if you have the right tools (like the Millennium Falcon), the right people on your team (like Chewbacca), and the right policies and procedures (like The Force), then you can thrive. To help you enjoy success and happiness as a system administrator — and bring order to the chaos — here are 10 best practices to work and live by:

1. Be nice. Be likable. Be the best you that you can!

Now, I know you’re thinking: “Seriously? This is a best practice?”. Well, yes it is — and it’s an often overlooked one, too. I’m not saying that you should go around giving everyone fist bumps and saying “looks like someone has a case of the Mondays” (in fact, never, ever do that!). What I’m saying is that part of your job is being the “bridge” between human beings and technology/systems. You’re like an ambassador and a guide. If you embrace this role and responsibility, your career satisfaction — and your professional opportunities for growth — will surge.

Yes, I know that end users can be frustrating at times, and I also know that you’re a human being, not a machine. But if you do your best and stay professional at all times (or as much as possible), then you’ll reap the rewards very quickly.

