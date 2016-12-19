SysKit Survey Results and Prize Winners

It’s been a year since we united all our server monitoring products under one roof – SysKit. During that time, many new features came to life and SysKit gained many new customers.

For us to tailor a great product experience and get a perspective of SysKit’s reception by our clients, we sent out an annual survey to all SysKit users. User opinion is very important to us, and we’re always looking to set our product goals according to their needs. The main focus of this survey was on finding out how satisfied users are with various aspects of our product and which improvements they would like to see in future releases. All survey questions combined had one goal––to help us create an even better product!

We thank everyone who took the time to participate in our survey. All answers and suggestions will be carefully considered by the SysKit team.

SysKit survey prize winners:

Upon completing the survey, all respondents were automatically entered into a draw for $100 and $50 Amazon gift cards. Congratulations to our winners, who have already been notified via e-mail!

via the fine folks at Acceleratio!