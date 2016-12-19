Home Data Center SysKit Survey Results and Prize Winners

SysKit Survey Results and Prize Winners

0
SysKit Survey Results and Prize Winners
0
Acceleratio
now viewing

SysKit Survey Results and Prize Winners

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: New KB articles published for week ending 12/17/16 - KB Digest

LoginVSI Feature Image
now playing

Most memorable VDI moments of 2016

Opvizor Feature Image
now playing

Sneak Peak: Performance Alert into Chat - Performance Analyzer meets OpBot

eg-innovations-feature-image
now playing

Event Correlation, Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

LogicMonitor Feature Image
now playing

Citrix Ready Technical On-Demand Webinar with LogicMonitor

Goliath FI
now playing

SLMPD Selects Goliath + Citrix Enterprise vs Platinum

VMware-Feature-Image.png
now playing

VMware: Troubleshooting SAP Performance with VMware vRealize Operations

1481590206_maxresdefault.jpg
now playing

CUGC Connect Video - FSLogix Apps and Office 365 Container for Citrix

Nexenta Feature Image
now playing

Leading Merchandise Optimization Software Company Realizes $120K in Savings via Nexenta Open Software-Defined Storage Solutions

WorkSpot FI
now playing

Workspot named an "Innovative VDI specialist"

It’s been a year since we united all our server monitoring products under one roof – SysKit. During that time, many new features came to life and SysKit gained many new customers.

For us to tailor a great product experience and get a perspective of SysKit’s reception by our clients, we sent out an annual survey to all SysKit users. User opinion is very important to us, and we’re always looking to set our product goals according to their needs. The main focus of this survey was on finding out how satisfied users are with various aspects of our product and which improvements they would like to see in future releases. All survey questions combined had one goal––to help us create an even better product!

We thank everyone who took the time to participate in our survey. All answers and suggestions will be carefully considered by the SysKit team.

SysKit survey prize winners:

Upon completing the survey, all respondents were automatically entered into a draw for $100 and $50 Amazon gift cards. Congratulations to our winners, who have already been notified via e-mail!

Read the entire article here, SysKit survey results and prize winners

via the fine folks at Acceleratio!

 

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Data Center
Monitoring
Acceleratio
Acceleratio Get a clear understanding of your server environments based on the Remote Desktop Services, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop and RD Gateway. Monitor your servers performance, apps and users in real-time.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper

    This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]

    read more
    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper

    SMSPassword Feature Image

    New SMSPassword White Paper

    Tricerat Feature Image

    Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet

    Downloads

      EXTRASPHERE Image

      Download Extrasphere 2.0 – Tools for Managing VM Data in VMware vSphere Environments

      Extrasphere is a set of services for managing VM data in vSphere environments, including VM migration, HotMirror (replication with zero RPO) and HotClone features. HotMirror The purpose of this feature is to get a mirror (replica) virtual machine on the same or different ESXi 5.5+ host for the protected machine. It can be used with […]

      read more
      1480428970_maxresdefault.jpg

      Free Tool! SPDocKit Pulse – Autodiscover SharePoint Farms and Servers

      Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

      Microsoft Assessment and Planning Toolkit Download

      nrg-global-logo

      Citrix Load & Performance Testing – Download AppLoader!

      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Virtualized And Cloud Environments

      On-Demand Webinars

        1482223344_hqdefault.jpg

        Understanding Cloud File Services: Why You Need Them and What Are Your Options? – On-Demand Webinar

        Organizations looking to move some or all of their workloads to the cloud will at some point look for a way to provide those applications with basic file services. In this live webinar, Storage Switzerland and SoftNAS lead an in-depth discussion of why organizations need cloud based file services and an analysis of the various […]

        read more
        1482177131_maxresdefault.jpg

        PowerShell usage in Server Management – On-Demand Webinar

        1481811550_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more

        608000898_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Community Edition In Action – On-Demand Webinar

        Liquidware Labs Feature Image

        Willis-Knighton Delivers “Follow Me” Desktops To Enhance Nursing Staff Productivity

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1482262932_maxresdefault.jpg

          Mobile Device Management – Overcoming the challenges faced by your mobile enterprise – Video

          In this webinar, you will : 1) Understand the need for effective management of mobile devices in an enterprise 2) Learn the important prerequisites of a good MDM solution 3) See a live demonstration of Mobile Device Manager Plus via ManageEngine

          read more
          1482306738_maxresdefault.jpg

          Don’t let the new guy fool you – Citrix Video

          1482197838_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Up Video

          1482241934_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Microsoft R Server All Operationilization

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!