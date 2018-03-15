SysKit Insights – SharePoint Performance and Troubleshooting Tool

SharePoint environments can vary from single server farms to dozens of farms made up of hundreds of servers, but they all have things in common – It’s really important to continuously monitor your servers, ensure maximum uptime, and most importantly provide users with best possible experience.

SysKit Insights is a tool that was developed with those goals in mind. It will help you monitor your servers, troubleshoot them in case of an error, and will even alert you to protentional threat to your system.

All the Logs in One Place

Admin nightmares begin when an error has occurred and immediate troubleshooting is necessary. To log on to every server in the search for a log that might be able to help you is time-consuming and tedious work, but Insights provides an innovative solution. It gathers all ULS, SQL, and Windows Event logs across all servers and farms into a single location, enabling you to easily search, filter, or export them. SysKit Insights can do jobs that would take you hours in just seconds – for example, searching all logs, across all servers by correlation ID.

