SysKit 2016 R2 8.3.0 Released!

We have shipped SysKit 2016 R2 – 8.3.0. This minor release brings new features and improvements.

Thanks to our hardworking SysKit team, you can now create PowerShell Alerts and have the results sent to your email. The team has also done a great deal of work in improving and optimizing the overall performance of the application! To dig out more details, read this release note.

SysKit’s PowerShell Script Wizard includes significant new features that extend its use, allowing you to effectively monitor critical and important jobs that run in your Windows-based environment. The major features are in the areas of defining alert conditions and options for PowerShell scripts.

