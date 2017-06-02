Switch on your IoT: Preparing for tomorrow’s business
IoT is a big deal, and creates new business opportunities for organizations all over the world. But how should they respond to this development? We looked into the requirements that are needed to develop a success formula for a business in IoT. What does the ultimate business model look like, how should businesses develop their software architecture, what challenges will they face and what competences do they need to overcome them? This book will give you all the answers to get you started. With contributions of John Mathon, co-founder of TIBCO and currently Vice President of Strategy of Yenlo, Ruben van der Zwan, CEO and co-founder of Yenlo (www.yenlo.com) and Paul Fremantle, co-founder of WSO2.
White Papers
