Swisscom Enterprise Service Cloud Leverages VMware Cloud Infrastructure and Management to Accelerate Time To Market
Collaboration on new hybrid cloud service enables Swisscom to focus on service innovation

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced that Swisscom AG, a leading IT & telecom provider, has built its Enterprise Service Cloud on VMware cloud infrastructure and management solutions. By working with VMware, Swisscom said it has significantly accelerated the time-to-market of the new service. It now has a platform from which it can differentiate its cloud offering, pursue growth opportunities and provide its customers with a secure, high-performance hybrid cloud solution to facilitate digitisation.

Built for international enterprises with a presence in Switzerland, users of the Enterprise Service Cloud benefit from Swisscom’s tier IV-certified data centres (the highest classification among data centers for security, reliability and redundancy) as well as Switzerland’s reputation as a safe haven for data storage. The Enterprise Service Cloud leverages VMware vRealize® Suite for management of infrastructure and application services, VMware NSX® for network and security services and VMware vSphere® for compute, running on Dell EMC VxBlock Systems. Enterprise Service Cloud customers can use familiar VMware tools for consistent management and operations between private, public and hybrid clouds.

Swisscom initially assembled the cloud architecture technology itself, then later turned to VMware and Dell EMC as strategic technology partners to help build the best possible cloud platform. The use of vRealize Suite to automate and simplify the performance, troubleshooting and capacity management of the cloud infrastructure helped accelerate the build out and launch of the service. This approach also enabled Swisscom to refocus on the development of distinguishing features and services for its customers rather than on building the cloud infrastructure.

Recognizing the trend toward adoption of multi-cloud environments, Swisscom has expanded its cloud portfolio with global cloud offerings from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Enterprise customers benefit from retaining Swisscom as their service provider of choice to deliver the broadest choice in public cloud services (VMware-based, AWS, Azure).

“Our partnership with VMware and the launch of the Enterprise Service Cloud enables us to offer a multi-cloud approach to our customers, enabling Swisscom to remain the trusted strategic cloud advisor to help our customers navigate the digital world,” said Marcel Walker, Head of Network and Cloud, Swisscom. “We now have a cloud offering from which Swisscomcan introduce new services, for banking or health industries for instance, helping to meet compliance guidelines.”

About VMware

VMware, a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, helps customers realize possibilities by accelerating their digital transformation journeys. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security. With 2016 revenue of $7.09 billion, VMware is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA and has over 500,000 customers and 75,000 partners worldwide.

