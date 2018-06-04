Success Story: One Company’s Secret Sauce to Reducing Storage Costs and Improving Performance

Pee Dee Electric Cooperative (“Pee Dee Electric”) is a non-profit, electric cooperative located in Darlington, South Carolina that supplies electricity and other services to more than 30,000 consumers. With a core competency of selling and transmitting power, its goal is to provide excellent, unbroken customer service. To do that, the cooperative must have a high-performing, reliable IT infrastructure.

Oracle is the foundation of Pee Dee Electric’s meter data management (MDM) solution. This database stores every consumer’s meter data, every hour per day, in the MDM database. This information is displayed to the customer (member) via the web so that any household served by Pee Dee Electric can track daily electricity usage. The system also “forecasts” usage based on past behaviors. Protecting and easily accessing this information is critical to the success of the business.

How Slow Can Data Storage Go?

Prior to a software-defined storage (SDS) solution, Pee Dee Electric’s older storage area network (SAN) platform from EMC (specifically, an EMC CX3) was under-performing. Initially the SAN had done what it was supposed to do–serve as a local file storage system and archive. But as time passed, the increasing slowness of the storage being served from the SAN began to be a real problem.

Via the fine folks at DataCore Software.