The newest release of Red Hat’s Reference Architecture “OpenShift Container Platform 3.5 on Amazon Web Services” now incorporates container-native storage, a unique approach based on Red Hat Gluster Storage to avoid lock-in, enable stateful applications, and simplify those applications’ high availability.

In the beginning, everything was so simple. Instead of going through the bureaucracy and compliance-driven process of requesting compute, storage, and networking resources, I would pull out my corporate credit card and register at the cloud provider of my choice. Instead of spending weeks forecasting the resource needs and costs of my newest project, I would get started in less than 1 hour. Much lower risk, virtually no capital expenditure for my newest pet project. And seemingly endless capacity—well, as long as my credit card was covered. If my project didn’t turn out to be a thing, I didn’t end up with excess infrastructure, either.

Until I found out that basically what I was doing was building my newest piece of software against a cloud mainframe. Not directly, of course. I was still operating on top of my operating system with the libraries and tools of my choice, but essentially I spend significant effort getting to that point with regards to orchestration and application architecture. And these are not easily ported to another cloud provider.

Read the entire article here, Struggling to containerize stateful applications in the cloud? Here’s how. – Red Hat Storage

via the fine folks at Red Hat.