Stratusphere UX Profile Score: User Experience Quantified

User Experience is the hot buzz-phrase du jour. Vendors in the end user computing space want to associate their product with it. Often you’ll hear and see claims like, “we enhance user experience” or “we make desktop user experience better.” And while I agree with these sentiments, I can’t help but think the issue isn’t about flowery marketing language, but about taking the subjective and making it actionable for the benefit of IT operations.

Meeting user expectations and delivering user experience is hard. Translating what is inside your users head and defining IT process and operations around meeting these subjective desires can be an almost impossible goal without the right visibility detail. About a year ago I wrote about Baselining the User Experience and Defining a Measure of Success with Stratusphere UX. I wrote about the shift towards using user experience as a definition of success and the opportunity to define SLA and KPIs that can quantify your approach.

Where to Capture User Experience

Let’s get real. There is no true measure of user experience. It’s part technology and part managing human expectations. On the technology front, I’ve seen organizations who reactively manage by minimizing help desk complaints or define success when trouble-ticket numbers are down. Commonly and where metrics are involved, I see infrastructure utilization or uptime measurements employed as defined thresholds. If you follow my ramblings, you’ll know that I’m a strong advocate of Putting User Experience at the Center of the Workspace. In short, measurement inside each and every guest workspace as a means to define success is the purest and most accurate measure of user experience.

Via the fine folks at Liquidware.