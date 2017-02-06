Home StormRunner Load adds support for Private Cloud, Cross Team Project Management, and more

StormRunner Load adds support for Private Cloud, Cross Team Project Management, and more

StormRunner Load adds support for Private Cloud, Cross Team Project Management, and more
HPE StormRunner is a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered solution for agile web and mobile performance testing.  StormRunner Load makes it possible for developers and testers to create and run a load test for internal or external applications in just 10 minutes; use predictive analytics to isolate performance problems in 5 seconds; and scale to more than 1,000,000 virtual users on demand.

The newest release allows enterprise companies to automatically provision on demand on-premise load generators for load tests of their internal apps. The StormRunner Load interface is still hosted in SaaS, giving you the speed and flexibility of a SaaS solution. It uses the private cloud to generate load on a secured application behind a firewall. Now enterprises can easily scale as much as they need to complete their internal performance testing while enjoying all the StormRunner load benefits.

With the support of Private Cloud, enterprise organizations no longer need to struggle with massive hardware for load generation machines. When they test their internal or external apps they don’t need to handle the software installation and maintenance on those machines, it is a big time saving and reduces the total cost of testing. Moreover, the StormRunner Load server is hosted in SaaS which has zero footprint when no test is running.

Categories:
