StorMagic SvSAN: Edge Appliance for Citrix Cloud Services – Podcast Episode 312

In episode 312, Douglas Brown interviews Lee Bushen, Partner Enablement Manager at StorMagic and Chris Edwards, Technical Marketing Lead for Citrix Ready. Lee, Chris, and Douglas discuss the StorMagic’s SvSAN edge appliance for Citrix Cloud Services. Lee dives into how it works, the problems they solve, why we should care and much more.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. For additional information, visit http://www.stormagic.com.

About Lee Bushen

Lee Bushen recently joined StorMagic as Technical Enablement Manager after an 11 year career at Citrix. Joining Citrix as part of the acquisition of XenSource, he is an expert on Server and Desktop virtualization. During Lee’s time at Citrix he founded the Citrix “Master Class” series of webinars and was an SE Manager, technical leader and evangelist for XenApp & XenDesktop across EMEA.

About Chris Edwards

Chris Edwards has been with Citrix for six years, recently making a career change from IT to product marketing, where he advocates for Citrix products and runs product launches for XenApp, XenDesktop, and XenServer. He has more than 12 years of IT experience, across IT consulting, enterprise IT and cloud hosting. Chris has a bachelor’s degree in technology management and earned an MBA from the University of Florida. Follow him on Twitter: @YodaByte1

About Citrix Ready

Citrix Ready identifies recommended solutions that are trusted to enhance the Citrix Delivery Center infrastructure. All products featured in Citrix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Citrix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Through the online catalog and Citrix Ready branding program, you can easily find and build a trusted infrastructure. Citrix Ready not only demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, but through continued industry relationships also ensures future interoperability.

About Douglas A. Brown

Douglas Brown is the Founder and President of DABCC, Inc. Doug has more than 20 years of experience in virtualization, cloud, and server-based computing technologies and markets. DABCC is the first and most visited website dedicated to all elements of virtualization and features news and resources.

Prior to DABCC, Doug worked at Citrix Systems, Inc. as a Senior Systems Engineer from 2001 to 2004 where he developed the leading Citrix deployment system, “Methodology in a Box”, which has more than a million users. Additionally, his peers and management at Citrix named Doug Systems Engineer of the Year in 2002. From 2005 to 2016, Doug was awarded the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) by Microsoft Corporation for his contributions to the industry. He has also been acknowledged with the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vEXPERT awards for his continued support in the IT community. Doug speaks at leading industry events and has been a prolific author over the past 20 years.

Mr. Brown was awarded a US Patent relating to “social content management”, US#8903912.

Mr. Brown is also the host of the #1 rated virtualization and cloud podcast show, DABCC Radio.

