Storage performance: IOPS, latency and throughput

This blog post is a summary of articles I found about IOPS, latency and throughput and why it is important when troubleshooting storage performance.

Storage performance: IOPS, latency and throughputRickard Nobel once wrote an article about storage performance, here are some information in extracts:

The most common value from a disk manufacturer is how much throughput a certain disk can deliver. This number is usually expressed in Megabytes / Second (MB/s) and it is easy to believe that this would be the most important factor to look at. The maximum throughput for a disk could be for example 140 MB/s, however for several reasons this is often not as critical as it seems and we shall not expect to actually achieve that amount of throughput on a typical disk in production. We shall return to this value later.

Next term which is very common is called IOPS. This means IO operations per second, which means the amount of read or write operations that could be done in one seconds time. A certain amount of IO operations will also give a certain throughput of Megabytes each second, so these two are related. A third factor is however involved: the size of each IO request. Depending on the operating system and the application/service that needs disk access it will issue a request to read or write a certain amount of data at the same time. This is called the IO size and could be for example 4 KB, 8 KB, 32 KB and so on. The minimum amount of data to read/write is the size of one sector, which is 512 byte only.

