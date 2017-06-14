Here at ClearSky, we love to hear feedback. From customers to partners to analysts to employees, you name it, we want to hear what they have to say. What’s working? What isn’t? What matters most to their business?

We recently had the opportunity to host more than a dozen tech pros for Tech Field Day, an event series created by Stephen Foskett and the team behind Gestalt IT, which brings together vendors and industry thought leaders to share information, opinions and, if you’re lucky, lots of laughs and collaboration. This wasn’t our first time hanging out with the folks of Tech Field Day though (you can check out these videos from 2015 and 2016) – and there’s a reason why we keep coming back.

Joining us at Tech Field Day this time around were some familiar faces who have seen our company grow from day one, as well as some newcomers we were excited to meet. Attendees got an exclusive presentation, a technical deep-dive into the ClearSky Data solution, where CTO and Co-founder Laz Vekiarides and Manager of Engineering Test and Performance Darren Miller talked about the architecture behind our service and some of our latest data protection capabilities, and also gave a live demo.

Read the entire article here, Storage Management, the Cloud and Data Protection, Oh My!

