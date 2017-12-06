Unusually DellEMC sponsored three of the sessions meaning there wasn’t as much traveling around as some of the SFD events. For me working regularly with Dell EMC technoligies it allowed me to get a deeper understand of the Dell EMC product range but also speak to some great tech start ups.

I plan on writing individual blog posts covering each of the presentations as time allows but for this blog post I wanted to bring together some of the videos and doodles I created whilst attending.

Attending SFD14 was a fantastic experience where I got to meet some fantastic inspirational technical specialists and learnt a huge amount. Hopefully I will get the chance to attend again in the future.

To sum up some of my lessons learnt during the week

If you need massively reliable enterprise class storage then DellEMC has the answer with VMAX

If you are struggling to manage PB’s worth of data, take a look at Scality

If you need a data protection solution to protect your data on-premises or in the cloud then Data Domain has a solution

If you are a midrange business with the need for a reliable, performant and VMware integrated storage solution then Dell SC or Unity should be considered

If you have a Linux based workload requiring 1million and excess IOPS take a look at E8 Storage

Read the entire article here, Storage Field Day 14 #SFD14 — Define Tomorrow™

Via the fine folks at ComputerWorld Group.