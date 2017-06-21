Storage can make your digital transformation – or break it
The following chart might look familiar, especially if you’ve ever studied patterns of online behavior.
Like all the best charts, this one has a glorious up-and-to-the-right shape. But each year at the end of December, when much of the world goes offline for a few quiet days, there’s a characteristic drop. This chart—from Google Trends—represents a phrase that’s growing in prominence: “digital transformation.”
Digital transformation is everywhere
When I noticed—with distinct déjà vu—the industry using this phrase, I admit I was somewhat taken aback. Many of us live in a world dominated by technology. I can’t remember the last time I paid for fast-food tacos with actual money, but I do know I stopped carrying cash completely when the taco shops began accepting credit cards. Every time I need to mail a letter now, it’s a huge production! I’m just not prepared for that kind of task anymore.
Read the entire article here, Storage can make your digital transformation—or break it – Red Hat Storage
via the fine folks at Red Hat.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published