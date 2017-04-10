View this recorded webinar to hear noted vExpert and principle analyst for ActualTech Media, David M. Davis, and Jim Shocrylas, SIOS Technology’s Director of Product Management discussing a wide range of problems and recommended solutions facing IT managers in VMware environments.David discusses the changes in IT that led to the creation of the IO “blender” that we see today and the ways traditional threshold-based monitoring and management tools are falling short. He reviews the challenges this situation poses for IT managers who are trying to solve problems, eliminate wasted resources, and meet service levels – from overwhelming alert storms, to “siloed” view of the infrastructure, to inefficient (and costly) trial-and-error problem-solving.

He discussed the ways new machine learning-based IT analytics are answering the questions that traditional threshold-based solutions cannot – what is the root cause of the problem and how to fix it. Jim Shocrylas provides a demo of SIOS iQ machine learning analytics solution and shows how easy it is to:

Be aware of important issues without alert storms

Identify root causes of performance issues quickly, easily, and accurately

Right-size performance and capacity in vSphere infrastructures without risk

Prevent problems before they happen

Read the entire article here, Stopping Alert Storms and Finding Root Causes of Performance Issues in VMware vSphere Infrastructures with Machine Learning

via the fine folks at SIOS.