Stick to the Knitting says IGEL

It is one of the best selling business books of all time with over eight million copies shifted and the staple diet of any business school student in late 1980s early 90s. In Search of Excellence was first published in 1982, written by two McKinsey consultants, Thomas Peters and Robert Waterman. In it they looked at the common characteristics which make successful companies truly excellent. We’re talking among others Boeing, Johnson & Johnson, P & G, Wal-Mart, Levis Strauss, HP, Xerox, IBM and even Digital Equipment Corporation (long since sold off to Compaq who themselves were absorbed into HP).

Peters and Waterman’s research honed in on eight key attributes of success and the lessons from America’s best run companies. Click here to read all of them although outlined below are several to give you a flavour:

Close to the customer. Excellent companies learn from the people they serve. They provide unparalleled quality, service and reliability – things that work and last. As a VP at IBM said, “It’s a shame that in so many companies, whenever you get good services, it’s an exception.”

Productivity through people. The excellent companies treat rank and file staff as the root source of quality and productivity gain. They do not foster we/they labour relations or see capital investment as the fundamental source of efficiency improvement. Thomas Watson Jr said that the ‘Respect for the individual’ was the most important part of IBM’s business philosophy and a huge amount of management time was spent on it.

Hands on, value driven. William Hewlett was legendary for walking his plant floors. McDonald’s founder, Ray Kroc, regularly visited his stores and assessed them on the factors that his company holds dear: quality, service, cleanliness and value.

