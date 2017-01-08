Home Cloud Computing Steve Wenban, VCDX #123, is the 19th VCDX to join Nutanix

Steve Wenban joined Nutanix as a Senior Systems Engineer aligned with the Western European Systems Engineering team. Steve helps with presales, customer adoption and in spreading the Enterprise Cloud Platform vision. His specialties include migration, architecture refresh, cloud adoption and disaster recovery solutions. He previously spent 6 years with a leading UK professional services organization.

Steve said the fact that Nutanix no longer emphasizes hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) was part of the attraction to joining the firm. “Customers are really looking at cloud plays,” Steve explained. “Having an enterprise cloud direction is extremely important. I liked Nutanix’s ability to provide a public cloud experience to on-premises infrastructure, together with the potential to extend the Nutanix Fabric to cover both private and public cloud platforms.

“Another attraction of Nutanix is the huge amount of talented people,” said Steve. “This talent extends far outside the VCDX pool. Just looking at who is around and available to assist is absolutely brilliant.”

