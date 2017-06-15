It was a beautiful night for a gala in the gardens of the Grand America Hotel in Downtown Salt Lake City. As the sun set over the reception area, guests in sharp suits and designer dresses were catching up with colleagues.

The question on everyone’s mind was the same:

Who will win the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award?

The world’s most prestigious awards program for entrepreneurs, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes standout business leaders on a regional, national, and global level. The nominees are grouped into industry categories such as family business, real estate, financial services, and technology.

CEO Steve Daly was nominated in the technology category for Utah.

As the clock approached 7 p.m., attendees were ushered into the conference room. Dinner was served to the beat of a live band, and people could be overheard introducing their spouses, chatting about work, and bragging about their nominees.

Read the entire article here, Steve Daly Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 for the Utah Region

via the fine folks at Ivanti.