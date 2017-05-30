steadyPRINT Releases v6.5.4

Bug Description

steadyPRINT: Reading out ports fails due to synchronization error Due to an internal synchronization error, the printer ports could not be read out correctly. This problem has been fixed.

steadyPRINT Server: Parallel operation of BranchOffice and vDirect printer not possible for the same printer If the user is provided the same physical printer as BranchOffice and vDirect printer, only one of them will be installed. This problem has been fixed.