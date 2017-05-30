steadyPRINT Releases v6.5.4
The folks at steadyPRINT released version 6.5.4 of their printing solution for Citrix, Microsoft, VMware environments.
The new version offers the following bug fixes and improvements:
Bug Fixes
|Bug
|Description
|steadyPRINT: Reading out ports fails due to synchronization error
|Due to an internal synchronization error, the printer ports could not be read out correctly. This problem has been fixed.
|steadyPRINT Server: Parallel operation of BranchOffice and vDirect printer not possible for the same printer
|If the user is provided the same physical printer as BranchOffice and vDirect printer, only one of them will be installed. This problem has been fixed.
|steadyPRINT Agent: QuickConnect connects vName printer as Windows printer connection
|If a vName assignment was created with the function QuickConnect being activated in the Agent profiles, this assignment was also created as a usual Windows printer assignment. This problem has been fixed.
The new steadyPRINT version 6.5.4 is now available in the download area of our homepage.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications