steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
This document is to help you perform a steadyPRINT installation and import your print environment. Just follow the steps described in this guide. For more detailed information please
refer to the steadyPRINT manual under http://www.steadyprint.com/user-manual/installation.htm.

Before the installation, please check the system requirements. The following requirements have to be fulfilled in order to run steadyPRINT on client and server side:

  • Print server
    • If you want to install steadyPRINT on the print server: as of Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
    • If you want to use steadyPRINT to access a print server (e.g. to read out printers): as of Microsoft Windows Server 2003 SP2 (32 or 64 bit)
    • If you want to print without a driver (with steadyPRINT VPD): as of Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2 (recommended: Microsoft Windows Server 2012)
  • Active Directory as of Microsoft Windows Server 2003
  • Microsoft SQL database as of version 2005 (express version possible)
  • Client operating system as of Microsoft Windows Vista (32 and 64 bit)
  • Terminal server operating system as of Microsoft Windows Server 2008 R2
  • Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5

Download and Read the Quick Installation Guide

About steadyPRINT

steadyPRINT is a software-based solution for the management of printer connections, the monitoring of printing environments as well as the reliability of print servers. No matter whether user works with workstations, Thin Clients or Citrix, Remote Desktop, VMware, VDI terminal server environments, user require neither additional hardware, nor licenses.

More Resources:

