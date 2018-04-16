This year, steadyPRINT is once again awarded the certificate BEST OF 2018 of the IT Innovation Prize (INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT).

Supported by the Hu­ber Ver­lag für Neue Me­di­en GmbH as well as further reputable media partners, the expert team around the Initiative Mittelstand has again honored particularly innovative IT solutions with high benefits for the medium-sized sector.

Having already been voted among the best products during the last five years, even this year the expert jury could be convinced of the advantages of the software solution. The result: The innovative IT solution steadyPRINT belongs to the top group of this year’s INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT 2018 in the category “System Management”.

The official certificate!

Read the entire article here, steadyPRINT once again awarded the INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT

Via the fine folks at steadyPRINT