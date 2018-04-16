Home Desktop steadyPRINT once again awarded the INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT

steadyPRINT once again awarded the INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT

0
steadyPRINT once again awarded the INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT
0

This year, steadyPRINT is once again awarded the certificate BEST OF 2018 of the IT Innovation Prize (INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT).

Supported by the Hu­ber Ver­lag für Neue Me­di­en GmbH as well as further reputable media partners, the expert team around the Initiative Mittelstand has again honored particularly innovative IT solutions with high benefits for the medium-sized sector.

Having already been voted among the best products during the last five years, even this year the expert jury could be convinced of the advantages of the software solution. The result: The innovative IT solution steadyPRINT belongs to the top group of this year’s INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT 2018 in the category “System Management”.

The official certificate!

Read the entire article here, steadyPRINT once again awarded the INNOVATIONSPREIS-IT

Via the fine folks at steadyPRINT

tags:
Categories:
Desktop
News
Security
steadyPRINT
steadyPRINT steadyPRINT is a software-based solution for the management of printer connections, the monitoring of printing environments as well as the reliability of print servers. No matter whether user works with workstations, Thin Clients or terminal server environments, user require neither additional hardware, nor licenses.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1523779924_maxresdefault.jpg

          Desktop Central Free Training – Software Deployment

          Learn how to centralize your enterprise’s Software Deployment needs and efficiently manage your help desk tickets with Self Service Portal, where you can create a catalog of approved business software and let the users deploy software themselves avoiding dependencies. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

          read more
          1523332624_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware’s vForum Online April 18th – Register

          1523428924_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA Inception Member REELY Generates Real-Time Video Highlights

          1522800125_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware, the State of Louisiana Transforms and Secures IT Infrastructure with VMware

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video