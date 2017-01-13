steadyPRINT FollowMe Printer (Preview) Video

Secure and flexible Printing in your company – with the new steadyPRINT APP: Simply select the new FollowMe printer and go to a printer of your choice. You can use an app on your smartphone to enter the printer’s ID or scan a QR code that is on the printer. The print job is started immediately. You do not have to worry about whether confidential documents can be read by others.

Learn more and Download steadyPRINT Here.

About steadyPRINT

steadyPRINT is a software-based solution for the management of printer connections, the monitoring of printing environments as well as the reliability of print servers. No matter whether user works with workstations, Thin Clients or Citrix, Remote Desktop, VMware, VDI terminal server environments, user require neither additional hardware, nor licenses.