steadyPRINT 7 is Here! Learn more, Join the Upcoming Webinar!

I wanted to take a minute of your time to let you know steadyPRINT 7 has just been released! If you are not familiar with steadyPRINT then please do check it out. They are one of the latest contenders in the EUC Printing market and make a 360 solution to completely manage printers, drivers and everything else relating to printing in the SBC/VDI and the enterprise IT world.

To learn more about what’s new in v7 please visit: http://www.steadyprint.com/features-en/#layer_slider_1



They are also hosting a webinar on the July 18th where they will walk you completely through steadyPRINT and take your questions too. This is more than worth attending. For more on the webinar, please see the official invite below:

steadyPRINT: The all-round carefree package for printer administrators.

We can do more than driverless printing!

steadyPRINT is a software-based solution for the complete administration of your print environment: management of your printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring/reporting and inventory of the print environment as well as print server migration and reliability. No matter whether you work with workstations, Thin

Clients (irrespective of the o operating system) or terminal server environments (Microsoft or Citrix), you require neither additional hardware, nor licenses. We will Show you the advantages of this Software (incl. live presentation).

Topics:

Why steadyPRINT?

Driverless Printing

Centralized Management

Monitoring & Reporting

Reliability

Migration

Printer Management for Users

Outlook: Roadmap

Prices & Licensing

When:

Tue, Jul 18, 2017 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM CEST

Join Here!