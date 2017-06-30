steadyPRINT 7.0 What’s New and Enhanced!

The folks at steadyPRINT just released steadyPRINT 7.0!

steadyPRINT is a software-based solution for the management of printer connections, the monitoring of printing environments as well as the reliability of print servers. No matter whether user works with workstations, Thin Clients or terminal server environments, user require neither additional hardware, nor licenses.

The following is a list of new features, additions, and modifications in version 7.0:

Features:



PrintingGuest – printing enables visitors to print a document at the location via a website with specified printers without having to install a printer. The actual printing process on the target printer is performed via a web server which opens and prints the document with the stored default program.

Workflow – The new Workflow printer enables the definition of different consecutive actions in order to process the document during the printing process. The following actions are currently available:

Storage in SecurePrint batch

Storage in default batch

Selection page area

Printing incl. options

E-mail delivery

Insert background image

Save as PDF

PDF processing incl. encryption

Insert watermark

If, then, else query

steadyPRINT Agent (2.0) – The steadyPRINT Agent has been completely revised so that a better usability and future requirements can be guaranteed. Moreover, steadyPRINT is able to adjust the design of the Agent according to your own requirements.

Multi-Client Capability – The function “Data base profiles” offers the possibility to manage several client via the steadyPRINT Center. For each client a profile has to be created which is finally selected at the start and used for the connection to the steadyPRINT database or the environment.

Report Designer – The new report designer offers the possibility to adjust existing reports or create new ones. Moreover, those reports can be sent automatically or stored on a share.

steadyPRINT Agent: Remove group assignments as user – The user is now able to remove group assignments, if activated via the Agent profiles. This way, the user shall be enabled to clear assignments he received via groups in order to keep the number of his printers low.

steadyPRINT Agent: Adding assignments for printers outside the IP area – The user is now able to disable the IP filter settings, if activated via the Agent profiles, in the window “Connect printers”. This way, the user is able to connect printers from different locations on his own.

steadyPRINT Center: AD Search | Saving settings – The AD search now saves the settings that were made before so that they do not have to be reset each time.

steadyPRINT Center: Filtering assignment types – Only the upstream dialog for the selection of the assginment type can be configured in the settings of the steadyPRINT Center. This way, undisired assignment types are hidden.

steadyPRINT Center: vName | Storing comment and location – The location and the comment for a virtual vName printer can now be specified in the Center.

steadyPRINT VPD: Add-ons for interface – The steadyPRINT vPrinter now also displays the location and the comment for the respective printers.

steadyPRINT VPD: Check printer status before printing – When printing via a VPD printer, the printer status can now be checked and reported in advance. If a warning or even an error occurs at the printer, a dialog appears which enables the user to decide whether to cancel or continue the print job.

steadyPRINT: Deleting incorrect print jobs from spool directories – steadyPRINT now offers the possibility to have print jobs that are pending on a print server deleted automatically.

steadyPRINT: Session and component management – The session and component management has been completely revised in the course of the new Agent.

Additions:



steadyPRINT Center: AD Search | Saving settings – The AD search now saves the settings that were made before so that they do not have to be reset each time.

steadyPRINT VPD: Add-ons for interface – The steadyPRINT vPrinter now also displays the location and the comment for the respective printers.

Modifications:



steadyPRINT Center: Adjustment of test runs/reviews for hard disk space on database server – The review of the hard disk space of a database server has been improved.

steadyPRINT Center: Change vName printer assignment – The physical printer behind a virtual vName printer can only be adjusted via a selection window. The previous version required a new installation of the assignment.

steadyPRINT Center: Additional button for duplicating printer assignments in the assignment window – An additional button in the detailed view of an assignment object now enables a simple duplicaion of the assginments.

steadyPRINT Update: Hide update by default – As of version 7, the integrated update of steadyPRINT is no longer availabe by default.

steadyPRINT VPD: Consolidation of the print job view for all batch printer types – The tab views “batch print jobs”, “FollowMe jobs” and “Connect PDF documents” in the user’s print job overview have been merged into a common view “batch print jobs”.

steadyPRINT: BranchOffice print server removed – In version 7 there is no longer any distinction between common and BranchOffice print servers. For the latter, a complete license will now become necessary in case of a changeover. For any questions, please contact your sales partner.

steadyPRINT: License adjustment of version 7 – The new licensing now distinguishes between different user access licenses. A new interface in the steadyPRINT Center serves the administration of the respective licenses.

Bug Fixes

Learn more: