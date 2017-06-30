Home Data Center steadyPRINT 7.0 Released – Complete Print Management in One Tool!


New version, new features, new homepage + steadyPRINT SMB!

steadyPRINT 7.0 is out – together with a completely new homepage.

steadyPRINT is a software-based solution for the management of printer connections, the monitoring of printing environments as well as the reliability of print servers. No matter whether user works with workstations, Thin Clients or terminal server environments, user require neither additional hardware, nor licenses.

New features

  • VPD vFlow: One printer, many options – Define your own workflows for your printouts.
  • Guest Printing – Give visitors the convenience of printing any document in your company.
  • Report Designer – Generate individual reports and have all important data be displayed in the way you need it.
  • New User Self Service – The steadyPRINT Agent offers its users an overview of all printer connections.
  • Mobile Administration: the sP Center App – Administrators manage the print environment at any time and anywhere.
  • VPD SecurePrint: Secure and flexible printing – Stay flexible and avoid confidential documents being read at the printer.

For a detailed description of these features, please refer to our homepage.

A detailed overview of all new features will be listed in the release notes.

New Licenses

With the release of version 7, licensing has been adjusted. Moreover, a SMB version for small and medium-sized businesses is available. Here you will find more information. Should you have any questions, we will be pleased to help you – just contact us.

