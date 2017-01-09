steadyPRINT 6.5.2 Released – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments

The new steadyPRINT version 6.5.2 is now available to download.

The new version offers an optimized and accelerated provision of BranchOffice printers via WAN connection and thus considerably reduces the network load. Moreover, improvements have been implemented.

steadyPRINT is a software-based solution for the management of printer connections, the monitoring of printing environments as well as the reliability of print servers. No matter whether user works with workstations, Thin Clients or Citrix, Remote Desktop, VMware, VDI terminal server environments, user require neither additional hardware, nor licenses.

Learn more on the new version: steadyPRINT 6.5.2

Download steadyPRINT Here

New Features:

steadyPRINT Agent: Optimized provision of BranchOffice printers via WAN connection – The BranchOffice Printer connection type was intended for branch offices and the creation of local IP printers on the respective computers. During an initial rollout of printers for a branch office, the WAN connection load could be increased at the beginning of the shift if all installations of the respective printers are running at the same time. Now, the administrator is able to use the steadyPRINT Agent to suppress the driver installation enabling existing drivers to be used. For this purpose, the drivers do not necessarily have to be loaded from the print server which reduces the load of WAN connections of large printer drivers.

In addition, the installation of the BranchOffice printers was accelerated in order to guarantee a faster provision at the end user. Bug Fixes: steadyPRINT Center: Possible timeout when setting superior monitoring profiles with a great many of printers – When assigning the monitoring profiles via the steadyPRINT Center on print server level, a SQL timeout might occur in large environments resulting in the process being cancelled. This problem has been fixed. steadyPRINT VPD: When printing on a local Printer via the vPrinter, a demo-watermark occurs on the printout despite valid license – When using the vPrinter to print on a local printer, a trail watermark occurs on the printout despite a valid license. This problem exclusively occurs in version 6.5.1 and has been fixed.

Full Release Notes steadyPRINT 6.5.2