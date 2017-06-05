Stay on top of your security game with our free workshops

With the recent bout of security attacks stemming from leaked NSA vulnerabilities, security has been at the forefront of every administrator’s mind. You know you need to be vigilant by continuously auditing your Active Directory (AD) infrastructure, Windows workstations, web servers, and Exchange components.

Being vigilant, however, is easier said than done. It’s becomes increasingly difficult to be sure your business-critical devices, applications, and entities are safe. That’s why we’re bringing you the strategies—and the solutions—to help you mitigate security threats, both internal and external.

Online workshops: ManageEngine has your back.

Check out our new workshop series—with a new set of topics every week—designed to give you essential security tips using our hands-on, live lab setup along with real-time use cases of ManageEngine products. We’re conducting the free online workshops (below) from June 6th to July 6th, 2017:

