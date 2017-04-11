Status GPU and Cloud providers AWS, GCP and Azure

So as part of the new role I have at my new company I’ve expanded my horizon to include AWS and GCP as well as Azure. Now because of my background on Citrix & VMware I also get a lot of questions around GPU support as part of it.

Now I have previously blogged a bit about N-series in Azure http://msandbu.org/xendesktop-7-11-released-and-testing-with-n-series-in-azure-using-dda/

N-series is great but it has some drawbacks, so therefore I decided to write a short summary of the different cloud vendors and their support for GPU instances, and what kind of GPU series they support.

Microsoft Azure:

Azure has support for GPU with their N-series. The N-series is using DDA feature in Hyper-V Windows Server 2016 which is in essence GPU-passtrough. Since Microsoft has locked the GPU to the N-series it is on a limited set of instance sizes. N-series has been GA since December 2016, but has some issues, which is disk I/O. As of now the N-series does include an SSD drive which is only available on the temp disk (d: drive) and has no support for Premium Storage which only leaves us with regular HDD data disks which as a limit of 500 IOPS. N-series are equipped with NVIDIA cards, using either the NC (K80-cards) or the NV (M60-cards). Now certain instances sizes come with Infiniband which also allows for pure HPC workloads for instance. Of course Azure comes with per minute billing which allows us to easily spin up instances for shortlived workloads.

