State of the EUC 2018 Survey Results

VDI Like A Pro (https://vdilikeapro.com) released the results of their State of the EUC 2018 survey featuring valuable insights into real-world deployments, configuration and usage, both on-premises and in public cloud environments. With over 750 respondents from across the globe, this unbiased, independent, community driven survey focused on covering Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Desktop as a Service (DaaS), public cloud, security, devices, Server Based Computing (SBC), storage, hypervisors, GPUs, and the key EUC initiatives for 2019. The goal of the survey was to get a clear view on how the industry is changing and to support all involved with valuable, independent, and unbiased research results based on actual and objective customer data.

Here is a brief excerpt:

How is the user environment managed in the SBC/VDI environment?

Most of organizations use user environment management (UEM) solutions from Citrix, Microsoft or VMware, totaling 76.2% in 2018. UEM from 3rd party solutions such as Ivanti (Appsense and RES), FSlogix, and Liquidware are used within 21.8% of the organizations.

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.