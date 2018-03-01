Home Applications State of the Citrix Market 2018 (Migration Trends)

State of the Citrix Market 2018 (Migration Trends)

State of the Citrix Market 2018 (Migration Trends)
Looking for information about how the other organizations are handling Citrix migrations? Interested in what the bottleneck is market-wide for peers? Look no further, a survey held by DABCC and eG Innovations shows the information you are looking for. Several Citrix products are end-of-life or coming to close it. It is interesting to see if organizations are working to replace current versions.  The whitepaper is downloadable after registration but I saw some interesting graphs in the document I want to go into a bit deeper.

Citrix Migration trendsSurvey asked several questions to respondents about their migration plans and their current environment. The answers given are combined in the graphs, which give the following results.

Current environmentOne of the questions was about what respondents are currently running, This is the environment that is not migrated yet. Interesting to see that there is a number of people answering versions that are very old. If you imagine the end-of-life dates of the versions listed;

  • Citrix XenApp 4.x aka Presentation server 4.x- EOL: March 2013
  • Citrix XenApp 5.x (2008 version) – EOL: January 2015
  • Citrix XenApp 6.x – EOL: June 2018

If we look at the date some companies are a long time overdue to upgrade. Reasons for this are often application compatibility and fear for the new. I personally think that application compatibility is the most commonly heard reason. Application vendors often are slow to adapt to changes in the IT market leaving the customer to work with outdated products. So although we see a 66% response in the usage of XenApp 7.x also 6.x is used a lot. Given that June is rapidly coming closer, this would lead to a huge amount of the 795 respondents being unsupported.

Citrix XenApp or XenDesktopIf we look at Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop we notice that the trend continues. A lot of respondents are using XenDesktop 7.x but still, a fair amount is using XenDesktop versions that are not supported anymore. The survey was held also in 2016 and the increase of 53% is not a big surprise.

Read the entire article here, State of the Citrix market 2018 (migration trends)

Via Rob Beekmans.net

