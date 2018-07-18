St. Louis PD Selects Citrix Enterprise Instead of Citrix Platinum

“We selected Citrix Enterprise & Goliath instead of Citrix Platinum because Goliath gives us far superior Citrix monitoring and management capabilities than the utilities included with Platinum. Goliath and Citrix Enterprise together were much more affordable than Citrix Platinum, and after we evaluated the Citrix performance monitoring of Goliath, the decision was a no-brainer”

– Tom Westbrook, Manager IT Operations & Networking, SLMPD

The Business Challenge:

The Saint Louis Police Department was deciding whether to purchase Citrix Platinum or Enterprise. Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop are used to support remote police officers by delivering applications and desktops. Due to the nature of the environment, having an effective and comprehensive Citrix XenApp monitoring solution for their delivery infrastructure is critical. The need for Citrix XenApp monitoring was the major consideration when trying to decide between purchasing XenDesktop Enterprise or XenDesktop Platinum. They were told that Platinum edition included additional capabilities for Citrix XenApp monitoring with Director & Insight, “all the enterprise monitoring you will need is free if you purchase Citrix Platinum”.

Citrix Platinum Tools are Not Useful for Citrix Monitoring & Troubleshooting

The biggest challenge in the decision-making process was the cost vs. the benefit of purchasing Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop Platinum. The features and functionality of Enterprise edition satisfied all the technical requirements necessary to delivering applications and desktops to end users, except for providing the Citrix monitoring capabilities needed to ensure a high-quality user experience. While the platinum edition claims to provide comprehensive Citrix monitoring capabilities with the free utilities included in the Citrix Platinum License, the evaluation proved that the functionality of Director & Insight did not meet the minimum requirements for Citrix monitoring. The Citrix monitoring tools may indicate that something is wrong, but the depth of visibility did not exist to tell them “what was wrong” or root cause. So, why purchase platinum and then have to also buy additional Citrix monitoring for the supporting infrastructure and end user experience? What was truly needed was a monitoring solution that worked with Citrix Enterprise Edition. See the selection criteria they developed here:

Read the entire article here, St. Louis PD Selects Citrix Enterprise Instead of Citrix Platinum

Via the fine folks at Goliath Technologies.