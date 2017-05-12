St. Dominic’s Ensures A Positive User Experience

To ensure a positive end user experience, St. Dominic’s Priory College utilized proactive Citrix XenDesktop and XenServer performance monitoring to aid in rolling out XenDesktop 7.6 and NVIDIA GRID vGPU Cards

“We evaluated a number of products and we decided on the entire suite of Goliath’s products because their operating knowledge of Citrix was evident during the course of the evaluation and that came through in their products, features, and functionality.” -James Trevaskis, IT Manager for St. Dominic’s Priory College

The Organization: St. Dominic’s Priory College

The Organization’s Infrastructure: Citrix XenDesktop 7.6, VMware vSphere, XenServer & NVIDIA GRID vGPU

Performance Monitoring Products: Goliath Performance Monitor, Goliath for NetScaler, Goliath Logon Simulator for Citrix & Goliath Performance Monitor for NVIDIA GRID vGPU

The Challenge: Maintaining a Positive End User Experience in a Citrix, VMware & NVIDIA vGPU Environment

James Trevaskis, the IT Manager for St. Dominic’s Priory College, decided to use Citrix XenServer and XenDesktop 7.6 to deliver applications to 600 end user faculty and students, including AutoDesk products with NVIDIA GRID vGPU. As all users are reliant on the Citrix environment, James required a proactive approach to monitoring the new infrastructure to keep ahead of any reliability or performance issues.

