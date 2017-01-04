Home Data Center SSL and TCP Insight on Citrix NetScaler MAS

With the latest release of NetScaler MAS 11.1 build 51, Citrix now has some cool new enhancements to the Insight Module which allows us for instance to monitor SSL Transactions/Ciphers/Protocol and such under Web Insight so we can see more in detail how SSL is behaving and such.We also have some new enhancements with TCP Insight which allows us to see more in detail how TCP is behaving, so for instance it will allow us to check in more detail how a TCP profile is affecting the performance.

So what do we need to have this feature enabled?

Now most of this is automatic setup when you add an instance to MAS and define Insight for a couple of vServers that are SSL based which we want to monitor.

Read the entire article here, SSL and TCP Insight on NetScaler MAS

via Marius Sandbu.

