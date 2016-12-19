SQLDocKit On-Demand Webinar: Auditing of Database Permissions, SQL Server BI services inventory, and more
Following the latest release of SQLDocKit, we decided to organize an intro webinar to show you the new features. Learn how to discover SQL Servers across multiple domains, get an inventory of the SQL Server BI services (SSIS, SSAS, and SSRS), manage databases, audit all database roles, and more.
Download free SQLDocKit trial and give it a try: www.sqldockit.com
White Papers
VMware App Volumes 2.12 Deployment Considerations White Paper
This deployment considerations guide describes VMware App Volumes™ capabilities, architecture, and implementation requirements and addresses frequently asked high-level questions about deploying an App Volumes solution. The example setting for this deployment is a View virtual desktop environment in VMware Horizon® 7. App Volumes Overview App Volumes is a real-time application-delivery and life-cycle-management tool. Enterprises can […]
Tricerat Simplify Printing Datasheet
Best Practices: Comprehensive Print Management Across a Healthcare Environment White Paper
New SMSPassword White Paper
Tricerat ScrewDrivers Printing Solution Datasheet