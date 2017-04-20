SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

In this video you can learn how to manage SQL Server permissions across multiple SQL Server instances and enforce the latest SQL Server security and SQL Server configuration management best practices.

SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL server environment – making SQL server management easier. The tool creates a comprehensive SQL inventory with valuable information about SQL Servers, SQL Server BI Services, and databases. All reports and documentation can be exported. It also offers SQL best practices to help DBAs maintain system reliability.

Learn more at www.sqldockit.com

This video is from the fine folks at Acceleratio