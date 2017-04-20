On-Demand Webinars
Home Data Center SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

0
  prev
0

In this video you can learn how to manage SQL Server permissions across multiple SQL Server instances and enforce the latest SQL Server security and SQL Server configuration management best practices.

SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL server environment – making SQL server management easier. The tool creates a comprehensive SQL inventory with valuable information about SQL Servers, SQL Server BI Services, and databases. All reports and documentation can be exported. It also offers SQL best practices to help DBAs maintain system reliability.

Learn more at www.sqldockit.com

This video is from the fine folks at Acceleratio

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Monitoring
Videos
Acceleratio
Acceleratio Get a clear understanding of your server environments based on the Remote Desktop Services, Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop and RD Gateway. Monitor your servers performance, apps and users in real-time.

Leave a Reply

| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    My mini-paper on threat hunting is out!Review “How to Hunt for Security Threats” (Gartner GTP access required) and provide feedback here. The abstract states “Technical professionals focused on security are starting to explore the mysterious practice of “threat hunting” to improve their security monitoring and operations. This requires uniquely skilled personnel and wide-ranging data collection […]

    read more
    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Cisco Feature Image

    Cisco Flexible Radio Assignment Whitepaper!

    UniPrint Feature Image

    Secure Cloud Printing For Microsoft Office 365 And Azure – White Paper

    Downloads

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      The Log Analytics Agent for Microsoft RDS and Citrix sites gives you a deep analytic dive into your worker’s performance states This agent and Microsoft Azure OMS Log Analytics enable you to analyze performance, sizing and user experience deeply, at each time frame in the past and for the lowest expenses. Use the power of […]

      read more
      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      PureRDS DABCC Feature Image

      RDSConfig.exe – Adjust RDP Permissions Free Tool

      On-Demand Webinars

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        In this video you can learn how to manage SQL Server permissions across multiple SQL Server instances and enforce the latest SQL Server security and SQL Server configuration management best practices. SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL […]

        read more
        1492442857_maxresdefault.jpg

        Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring with eG Enterprise – On-Demand Webinar

        1490622250_maxresdefault.jpg

        6 IT help desk lessons from the casinos of Vegas – On-Demand Webinar

        1491070212_maxresdefault.jpg

        Automated server documentation with SysKit – On-Demand Webinar

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        See What’s New in Remote Desktop Manager 12 – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

          SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

          In this video you can learn how to manage SQL Server permissions across multiple SQL Server instances and enforce the latest SQL Server security and SQL Server configuration management best practices. SQLDocKit is a server management tool developed by Acceleratio Ltd. Equipped with SQLDocKit, administrators can auto-discover SQL Server instances and document the entire SQL […]

          read more
          1492688757_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Build intelligent apps on Azure HDInsight

          1491491385_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Easily secure your sensitive email with the power of Office 365 and Azure Information Protection

          1492683133_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video: Updates to Microsoft Intune on Microsoft Azure

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video

          Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!