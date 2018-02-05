They could be titles of a James Bond movie but they are not. They are bugs in the Intel processors, bugs that have been there for ages. A few weeks ago the world learned that anyone with a coding background could get access to our data. All this because of a serious flaw in security in the processors to make them execute faster, convenience for the end user. As said many times before convenience kills security and this was the last example of that. I won’t go into what Spectre or Meltdown are and what the possible breaches are, I think there are more sites covering that than you have time this year. My goal with this article is to collect data from various sites and sources about real-life performance, I’ve read enough about what it could be but like to know what it is.

Spectre and MeltdownFor anyone just emerging from the woods and wondering what Spectre and Meltdown are all about I included some links to resources that explain a lot. I should include a link to the news bulletin telling about the Intel manager selling his stocks in November as well but I guess that is what you do when you understand your company will take a hit – sarcasm -.

Read the entire article here, Spectre and Meltdown, what do we know about real-life performance impact so far?

Via Rob Beekmans.net