Sparrow Health System Virtual Clinical Desktop Optimization – On-Demand Webinar
An in-depth interview with two leading IT practitioners at Sparrow Health on how they are using IGEL to optimize their Epic on Citrix environment and prepare for Windows 10, while keeping everyone safe! Productivity in a clinical environment is all about doing more with less, and helping clinical staff get to their applications faster and more securely. Listen to this recorded webinar to hear your peers at Sparrow discuss how they successfully implemented Virtual Clinician Workstations.
This video is from the fine folks at IGEL Technology!
