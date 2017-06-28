I am happy to announce that Datrium is now certified as Citrix Ready® and the solution is readily available in Citrix Ready Marketplace (here).

The Citrix Ready program helps customers identify third-party solutions that are recommended to enhance virtualization, networking and cloud computing solutions from Citrix. As part of the program, Datrium has completed a rigorous process to ensure its Open Convergence platform, Datrium DVX Rackscale is compatible with Citrix XenDesktop®.

Citrix XenDesktop and Datrium DVX combine to provide a platform for simple administration, high performance, server choice flexibility and cost-effective scaling of virtual desktop deployments.

Datrium DVX integrates CPU and flash performance on hosts with desktop-centric, efficient, and scalable data management tools to enable Citrix administrators to effortlessly provision virtual desktops, accelerate applications, and protect and recover virtual desktops.

Read the entire article here, Solving the VDI Performance and Cost puzzle with Datrium RackScale for Citrix MCS and PVS » myvirtualcloud.net

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net