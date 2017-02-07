SolarWinds NPM 12.1 Sneak Peek
OK, OK, I admit it. My favorite new feature of NPM 12.1 is PerfStack which is actually a feature of the Orion Platform (or “Core”). So my team didn’t actually build it. Darn. Fortunately, all the products that run on the Orion Platform get it, including NPM. More importantly, all products can contribute data to it, making it super powerful.
The idea is simple. Put all of the data points that Orion has on a single page and make it pleasantly interactive. Check it out:
Search for an entity on the left, browse through all the data we have about that entity, and drag and drop it onto the visualization pane on the right. Works for all sorts of different entities like nodes, interfaces, and volumes. Works with all sorts of data types too, like status (think: up/down/warning), time-series (think: bandwidth utilization), and events (think: alerts).
What does that look like for networks? Check it out:
Read the entire article here, Product Blog: NPM 12.1 Sneak Peek
via the fine folks at SolarWinds
