SolarWinds Announces General Availability of Web Help Desk v12.5.1

We are excited to share, that we’ve reached GA for Web Help Desk (WHD) 12.5.1

This service release includes:

Improved application support

  • Microsoft® Office 365
  • Microsoft Exchange Server 2016
  • Microsoft Windows Server® 2016

Improved protocol and port management

  • The Server Options setting provides a user interface to manage the HTTP and HTTPS ports from the Web Help Desk Console. You can enable the listening port to listen for HTTP or HTTPS requests, configure the listening port numbers, and create a custom port for generated URL links.

Improved keystore management

  • The Server Options setting also includes Keystore Options. Use this option to create a new Java Keystore (JKS) or a Public-Key Cryptography Standards #12 (PKCS12) KeyStore to store your SSL certificates.

Improved SSL certificate management

  • The Certificates setting allows you to view the SSL certificates in the KeyStore that provide a secure connection between a resource and the Web Help Desk Console.

Improved APNS management

  • The Certificates setting also allows you to monitor your Apple Push Certification Services (APNS) Certificate expiration date and upload a new certificate prior to the expiration date.

Brand new look and feel

  • The new user interface offers clean visual design that eliminates visual noise to help you focus on what is important.

Other improvements

  • Apache Tomcat updated to 7.0.77

Read the entire article here, Announcing General Availability of Web Help Desk v12.5.1

via the fine folks at SolarWinds

SolarWinds
SolarWinds SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide from Fortune 500® enterprises to small businesses. In all of our market areas, our approach is consistent. We focus exclusively on IT Pros and strive to eliminate the complexity that they have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. SolarWinds delivers on this commitment with unexpected simplicity through products that are easy to find, buy, use and maintain while providing the power to address any IT management problem on any scale. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our thwack® online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process.
