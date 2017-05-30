Software License Optimization: Doing More with Less

Government agencies and enterprises businesses have very different missions, purposes, and operating models. A business exists to provide a profit for its owners, while operating at maximum efficiency. A government entity exists to provide services to its constituents and citizens.

A well run business is self-correcting, as they change and adapt to the environment and market that they operate in. A well run government entity does not provide its services with a profit motive, but at the same time tries to not be wasteful with the people’s money, at least we hope.

Theory holds that a business that cannot operate effectively and profitably will eventually go bankrupt. This does not hold true for government agencies that must provide services, regardless of the economic climate they operate in, often without any incentives for efficiency and cost effectiveness.

But that does not mean that government agencies cannot be more effective in their spending. In my blog “Reducing Software Overspend in the U.S. Federal Government,” I wrote about how NASA saved $100 million on software licenses, and how cost savings were codified in recent legislation such as the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) and the MEGABYTE Act.

via the fine folks at Flexera Software